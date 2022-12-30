Blaine Gabbert Has Incredible Reaction To Heroic Deed

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 11: Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the national anthem against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert has been the talk of the NFL world this morning following news of his heroic actions in helping to rescue four people who made an emergency helicopter landing.

Naturally, reporters wanted to ask him to dish out the details at media appearances on Friday. But Gabbert wasn't in the mood to brag about his accomplishments.

The Buccaneers quarterback admitted that he was hoping to stay anonymous about his heroics. He said that all he wanted to do was a good deed.

"I honestly wanted to stay anonymous. I just wanted to do the right thing at the right time," Gabbert said.

That's not going to prevent Blaine Gabbert from receiving honors for his good deed though. While speaking to the media, the Tampa Bay police named him an honorary member of their Tampa Police Marine Patrol.

Meanwhile, the praise is continuing to pour in from across the football world.

"Bigger than football," the NFL said. "well done"

"Let Blaine Gabbert start this weekend," another fan wrote, tagging Tom Brady.

Gabbert probably won't be able to parlay his off-the-field heroics into extra on-the-field snaps, but it's certainly something for him and all of his supporters to be extremely proud of as the year 2022 comes to a close.