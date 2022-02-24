Earlier this week, Bruce Arians turned a few heads when discussing the possibility of handing the reins to Blaine Gabbert in the post-Tom Brady era.

“People may not like the overall record, but Blaine had eight head coaches and eight coordinators his first eight years. … (Gabbert) has never played with a team this good,” he said.

Will the Buccaneers really move ahead with longtime, veteran backup Blaine Gabbert?

The NFL world is discussing the idea via Twitter right now. Let’s just say fans aren’t exactly thrilled about the idea.

“Imagine going from Tom Brady to Blaine Gabbert,” one fan tweeted. Imagine going from Tom Brady to Blaine Gabbert https://t.co/V0ZgA2kfPT — ernie (@es3_09) February 23, 2022 “Blaine Gabbert isn’t THE guy, but he’s A guy,” a fan wrote. “I don’t think he’ll lose the game for them, but he certainly won’t be putting the team on his back and leading a comeback anytime soon.” Blaine Gabbert isn't THE guy, but he's A guy. I don't think he'll lose the game for them, but he certainly won't be putting the team on his back and leading a comeback anytime soon. https://t.co/mkIrAOe9uV — Noah Divine (@noahd87) February 23, 2022