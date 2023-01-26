Blake Bortles Is Trending Following Thursday's Coaching News

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts in the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Former Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles hasn't announced a comeback this Thursday, and yet, he's trending on Twitter.

Bortles is trending because the Jets have reportedly hired Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator. The two worked together in Jacksonville from 2015-2018.

At first, Hackett was the quarterbacks coach for the Jaguars. He was then promoted to offensive coordinator in 2016.

Bortles and Hackett ran an efficient offense in 2017. The UCF quarterback completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 3,687 yards with 21 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Since Hackett was able to get the best out of Bortles, the NFL world is hopeful he can have success with Zach Wilson in New York.

"People forget that Nathaniel Hackett had a top 10 offense (2017) with Blake Bortles as his QB," Matt O'Leary of Just Jets tweeted.

"One of the things Hackett also has on the resume is an AFC Championship appearance in Blake Bortles’ best season as a pro and a big year from an off the couch Kyle Orton in Buffalo," NFL insider Peter Schrager said.

As of now, the Jets' quarterback room will feature Zach Wilson. There have been rumblings about the front office pursuing Aaron Rodgers, though.

Hackett and Rodgers had a strong partnership in Green Bay from 2019-2021.