Blake Griffin Reportedly Signing With New NBA Team

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: Blake Griffin #2 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Former All-Star forward Blake Griffin has found a new home in the NBA.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics have signed Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal.

The official terms of Griffin's contract have not been released yet.

Griffin, 33, spent the 2021-22 season with the Brooklyn Nets. He averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

It's no secret that Griffin's best days are well behind him. He's no longer capable of averaging a double-double.

That being said, Griffin could potentially be a role player in Boston.

At this moment, Grant Williams is the top forward off the bench for the Celtics. By adding Griffin, the Celtics now have two players who can back up Al Horford and Robert Williams III.

Griffin will get the chance to play against the Nets several times this upcoming season.

The Celtics will kick off the 2022-23 regular season on Oct. 18 against the Philadelphia 76ers.