Blake Griffin Reportedly Wearing Unique Number For Celtics

Blake Griffin will reportedly be channeling his inner Dennis Rodman for the Boston Celtics this season.

According to Boston Globe writer Gary Washburn, the 33-year-old forward will be the first Celtics player ever to wear No. 91, as a tribute to "The Worm" himself.

Griffin wore No. 32 for the majority of his career before rocking No. 23 in Detroit and No. 2 in Brooklyn.

On Monday, the Celtics announced that they signed the six-time All-Star to a contract, though the details of the agreement weren't disclosed.

Griffin comes to Beantown after 14 NBA seasons where he averaged career-lows of 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 56 games with the Nets last year.

One of the most explosive athletes in the league coming out of Oklahoma, the five-time All-NBA PF now finds himself as a quality veteran rotational big who can consistently give a team good minutes.