The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Blazers Announce Significant Damian Lillard Injury News

Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard gives a thumbs down.SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - NOVEMBER 29: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers motions on the court in the second half during a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on November 29, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

The Portland Trail Blazers will be without their best player for an extended period of time.

On Wednesday, the team announced that superstar point guard Damian Lillard will miss at least the next 10 days with lower abdominal tendinopathy, per NBA insider Sham Charania.

Damian Lillard has been dealing with this nagging abdomen injury for much of the 2021-22 season. Back on Nov. 14, the longtime team leader sat out in a loss to the Denver Nuggets. On Tuesday of this week, he missed his second game of the season with the same injury.

With the way this injury has been dealt with throughout the season so far, it’s clear Lillard can tough it out and take the court if he needs to. But with a long way to go this season, the Blazers are likely looking to give their star player adequate time to rest so he can make a full recovery at a later date.

Through the first 20 games of his 10th NBA season, Lillard is not putting up the kind of numbers we’ve come to expect from him (21.5 ppg on a career-low 39.7% shooting). While it’s uncertain if this injury issue has anything to do with this drop-off in production, it certainly isn’t helping.

Lillard’s injury will be reevaluated in 10 days before another timetable is released.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.