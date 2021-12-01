Blazers Announce Significant Damian Lillard Injury News

The Portland Trail Blazers will be without their best player for an extended period of time.

On Wednesday, the team announced that superstar point guard Damian Lillard will miss at least the next 10 days with lower abdominal tendinopathy, per NBA insider Sham Charania.

Damian Lillard has been dealing with this nagging abdomen injury for much of the 2021-22 season. Back on Nov. 14, the longtime team leader sat out in a loss to the Denver Nuggets. On Tuesday of this week, he missed his second game of the season with the same injury.

With the way this injury has been dealt with throughout the season so far, it’s clear Lillard can tough it out and take the court if he needs to. But with a long way to go this season, the Blazers are likely looking to give their star player adequate time to rest so he can make a full recovery at a later date.

Through the first 20 games of his 10th NBA season, Lillard is not putting up the kind of numbers we’ve come to expect from him (21.5 ppg on a career-low 39.7% shooting). While it’s uncertain if this injury issue has anything to do with this drop-off in production, it certainly isn’t helping.

Lillard’s injury will be reevaluated in 10 days before another timetable is released.