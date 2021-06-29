Blazers Big Man Suffers Another Tough Injury Blow

The injury woes continue to pile on for Trail Blazers big man Zach Collins.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Collins has re-fractured his left ankle — an injury he’s already had surgery on twice through his four-year NBA career.

This injury significantly affects the former Gonzaga star’s value as he enters free agency this summer.

Portland Trail Blazers‘ Zach Collins has re-fractured his foot, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Collins will be a free agent this offseason. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2021

Collins’ first issue with this ankle happened in last year’s playoff bubble when he suffered the initial fracture. After months of recovery work for the first reparative surgery, the Blazers center/forward was forced to undergo another procedure when the fracture increased in size — keeping him out for the entirety of the 2020-21 season.

This isn’t the only injury that’s kept Collins out for extended periods of time. Just 11 games into the 2019-20 season, the former No. 10 overall pick suffered a shoulder dislocation that also required a surgical procedure. With that season’s COVID-19 shutdown, he was unable to return until the bubble restart (where he first fractured his ankle).

Before that, Collins missed smaller periods of time with a concussion, a broken nose, a quad contusion and a finger injury.

In an interview with NBC Sports Northwest last year, Collins addressed his concerns as an “injury-prone” player heading into the final year of his rookie contract.

“We’ll see how everything goes,” he said. “It’s definitely something you have to think about. It’s your livelihood. So it’s definitely in the back of my mind.

“It is what it is. They’ve got to go based on what I’ve done for this team and what I’ve done in the league up to this point, what more work ethic is, what kind of person I am, that’s what I have to hang my hat on.”

Whether it be with the Trail Blazers or another team, Collins will look for another chance to prove his durability after recovering from this latest injury.