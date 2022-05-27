Blazers Hiring ESPN Analyst: NBA World Reacts

The Portland Trail Blazers are finalizing a deal to hire an ESPN NBA analyst.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Blazers are hiring Mike Schmitz to be one of their assistant general managers. He's going to be leading the Blazers’ domestic and international scouting departments.

Schmitz has been with the network since 2017 after he was with DraftExpress.com.

He had the chance to scout and analyze prospects in the United States and overseas during his time with ESPN.

The NBA world is super thrilled that he's getting this new gig.

"What an incredible hire. His passion shined through in all of his prospect analysis. The Blazers just got better. Congrats to @Mike_Schwitz," Field Yates tweeted.

"This is so awesome. I don’t know @Mike_Schmitz personally but I’d venture to say this was his dream all along. Incredible accomplishment! Congrats!" Marc D'Amico tweeted.

"Wow. So thrilled for @Mike_Schmitz but SO sad for us. Schmitz has been a tremendous asset to our NBA coverage. The Blazers got a great basketball mind and even better person," Malika Andrews tweeted.

Schmitz also has done work as a draft analyst for Yahoo Sports and was the video coordinator for the Bakersfield Jam in the NBA G League for a season.

Congratulations to Schmitz on a well-deserved gig!