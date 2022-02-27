A little over a month ago, Blazers superstar Damian Lillard underwent abdominal surgery. And while its not clear when the six-time All-Star will return to the floor, he seems to be progressing well.

“Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has progressed through the initial phase of rehabilitation from abdominal surgery without setback,” Portland said via a statement.

“Lillard will begin the reconditioning phase of his rehab protocol next week, which includes the continuation of his strengthening program along with basketball skill activity. He will be reevaluated in two to three weeks.”

Dame and the Blazers mutually agreed to undergo the operation in the middle of the season, given Portland’s early struggles.

Damian Lillard (abdominal surgery) will begin the reconditioning phase of his rehab and will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks pic.twitter.com/qWjhdHTICR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 27, 2022

Prior to surgery, Lillard was averaging 24 points per game; along with 7.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds on 40 percent from the field. Dame didn’t seem to be himself early in the season, shooting very low percentages (by his standards). But really picked things up as the season went on.

Damian Lillard spoke about the Blazers trading CJ McCollum 💔 pic.twitter.com/KGgKUasAex — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 23, 2022

Lillard only appeared in 29 games for the Blazers this season, after usually being among the most durable stars in the league today.

The All-NBA PG was pretty vocal when Portland decided to ship his backcourt mate C.J. McCollum out of town to the Pelicans. Prompting some to think he could want out as well if the Blazers front office can’t find the pieces to put around him.