Blazers Rumored For NBA All-Star Addition This Summer

The Portland Trail Blazers could be a player for Zach LaVine once the NBA offseason gets underway.

Per Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Blazers have "popped up" as a potential landing spot for LaVine.

The Bulls could be looking to make major changes after they got swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.

LaVine had another strong year for the Bulls after he averaged 24.4 points per game, along with close to five rebounds and five assists per game. He also shot close to 48% from the field.

He's been with the Bulls for five years and has averaged over 20 points per game in four of those seasons.

The Blazers could use a player like LaVine as they likely commit to a rebuild for the next few years. That said, he's going to be in high demand around the league and the Bulls will want a big return.

We'll see where this goes.