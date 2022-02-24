The Spun

Blockbuster Announcer Trade Coming? NFL World Reacts

FOX announcer Joe Buck on the field.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Announcer Joe Buck walks across Lambeau Field prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

With Troy Aikman reportedly set to leave Fox Sports for ESPN, there’s a big hole to fill next to Joe Buck.

Earlier on Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Aikman will be leaving Fox Sports for ESPN. He’s reportedly getting a contract worth close to $20 million annually – a.k.a, Tony Romo money.

What is Fox going to do with its No. 1 NFL team?

According to Marchand, a blockbuster announcer trade is possible. There are some in-house candidates, like Greg Olsen, but another big name could be in play.

Drew Brees.

We haven’t seen a blockbuster announcer trade in a while, but it does happen.

NFL fans are speculating about the possibility.

“What typa assets we thinking for the Brees trade? Maybe some draft picks and a high quality player?” one fan joked on Twitter.

“They need to go out and get their guy. Someone like Drew Brees could take FOX over the top, they certainly have the pieces,” another fan joked.

“A trade for Drew Brees in 2022 who would have thought,” one fan added.

“Greg Olsen seems to have good chemistry with Kevin Burkhart I wouldn’t make a switch and have him pair up with Joe buck if I were FOX,” another fan admitted on Twitter.

It will be very interesting to see what Fox does with its No. 1 NFL team in 2022.

