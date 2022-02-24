With Troy Aikman reportedly set to leave Fox Sports for ESPN, there’s a big hole to fill next to Joe Buck.

Earlier on Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Aikman will be leaving Fox Sports for ESPN. He’s reportedly getting a contract worth close to $20 million annually – a.k.a, Tony Romo money.

What is Fox going to do with its No. 1 NFL team?

According to Marchand, a blockbuster announcer trade is possible. There are some in-house candidates, like Greg Olsen, but another big name could be in play.

Drew Brees.

Greg Olsen and Sean Payton are among the candidates to replace Aikman as FOX's No. 1 guy. They could also trade for Drew Brees, who is currently at NBC, per @AndrewMarchand. FOX is set to broadcast two out of the next three Super Bowls, so some major implications here. https://t.co/FPC8QQJ0jX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 24, 2022

We haven’t seen a blockbuster announcer trade in a while, but it does happen.

For people asking about how a trade could possibly happen: Al Michaels was once traded from ESPN to NBC. Really. It has happened before. https://t.co/oCcVsq3TTG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 24, 2022

NFL fans are speculating about the possibility.

“What typa assets we thinking for the Brees trade? Maybe some draft picks and a high quality player?” one fan joked on Twitter.

“They need to go out and get their guy. Someone like Drew Brees could take FOX over the top, they certainly have the pieces,” another fan joked.

“A trade for Drew Brees in 2022 who would have thought,” one fan added.

“Greg Olsen seems to have good chemistry with Kevin Burkhart I wouldn’t make a switch and have him pair up with Joe buck if I were FOX,” another fan admitted on Twitter.

Joe Buck and…dare I say Greg Olsen as the new number one crew for FOX? https://t.co/lnpZBb1Hwv — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 24, 2022

It will be very interesting to see what Fox does with its No. 1 NFL team in 2022.