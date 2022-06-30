Blockbuster Lakers Trade Package Has Reportedly Been Floated

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It's officially silly season during the NBA offseason.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst is reporting that league executives have floated around that the Los Angeles Lakers could try to trade for both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

It would only be if the two are still interested in trading together.

This is pretty unlikely to happen since Durant doesn't have the Lakers on his short list right now. Adrian Wojnarowski was first with the report that Durant is focusing on potentially being traded to the Miami Heat or Phoenix Suns.

There's nothing that the Lakers could likely offer to make this work. Both Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are good players, but the Nets likely wouldn't take Westbrook back in a deal.

It's more likely that the Nets will find a suitor for Durant and then see what Irving wants to do now that he opted into his player option for next year.

This offseason is about to be crazy.