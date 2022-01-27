Last year, Drew Brees retired. Sean Payton then retired earlier this week. Now, the New Orleans Saints find themselves without a franchise quarterback, head coach and face a salary-cap disaster this upcoming offseason.

The Saints were well aware the cap was going to be a major obstacle this offseason. Maybe that’s why Payton retired when he did.

To maneuver through this offseason, the Saints may have to strongly consider trading Alvin Kamara.

Former NFL fullback Michael Robinson discussed the hypothetical blockbuster trade this week.

“I would say Alvin Kamara to the Arizona Cardinals,” Robinson said, via NESN.com. “With Kyler Murray and that style of air-raid offense, if I was Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury, that would be somebody I’d go get if it was even possible. You talk about Alvin Kamara, 68 touchdowns in five seasons. A dude that literally thrives in space. He had the most rushing yards per game this year at almost 70 rushing yards a game. He can’t only run the ball in between the tackles. He’s great on the outside runs and he’s awesome in the passing game.