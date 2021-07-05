An NHL goaltender has tragically died at the age of 24 following a devastating accident on the Fourth of July.

Matiss Kivlenieks, a goaltender for the Columbus Blue Jackets, has died as the result of a “tragic accident” on Sunday. The NHL goalie reportedly suffered a head injury in an accidental fall.

“Medical personnel were called immediately, but he succumbed a short time later,” the Blue Jackets said in a team statement.

Blue Jackets president of hockey operations John Davidson also released a statement.

“We are shocked and saddened by the loss of Matiss Kivlenieks, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his mother, Astrida, his family and friends during this devastating time,” Davidson said in a statement. “Kivi was an outstanding young man who greeted every day and everyone with a smile and the impact he had during his four years with our organization will not be forgotten.”

It’s with a very heavy heart that we share the news that goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks passed away last night at the age of 24. We are heartbroken. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace, Kivi.https://t.co/o2EDRgxQ5A pic.twitter.com/FCBr0ZaH25 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) July 5, 2021

Kivlenieks, a Latvia native, started two games for the Blue Jackets last season. He had played in eight total NHL games and recently played for his home country in the IIHF World Championships.

According to ESPN, the young goaltender was in the United States at the time of his death.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.