Blue Jays, Diamondbacks Reportedly Agree To Trade For "Top Prospect"

The Toronto Blue Jays and Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a major trade.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Diamondbacks are set to trade Daulton Varsho to the Blue Jays for a trade package that includes Gabriel Moreno, who's a top-catching prospect.

This trade is a slam dunk for the Jays as they try and bolster their lineup. Varsho, who is a lefty, is coming off the best season of his MLB career to date.

He finished with 27 home runs and 74 RBIs off a .235 batting average. That was also on a Diamondbacks team that finished 74-88, which was good for fourth in the NL West.

As for Moreno, he will help the Diamondbacks progress through their rebuild. He's a catcher that hits with a lot of power and someone who has a great arm from behind the plate.

This looks like a deal that will benefit both teams going forward.