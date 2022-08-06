Blue Jays Make Official Decision On George Springer

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - MAY 15: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after striking out in the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on May 15, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Blue Jays All-Star outfielder George Springer is headed to the injured list.

On Saturday, the ballclub announced that Springer will have a stint on the 10-day IL due to right elbow inflammation.

It's not the first time elbow issues have popped up for the 32-year-old this season. Back in June, Springer was forced to leave the action early because of discomfort.

On July 28, Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider pulled Springer in the ninth inning due after hurting his elbow during an at-bat the inning prior.

In 89 games this season, Springer is batting .251 with 18 home runs and and 49 RBIs. Triple-A infielder Otto Lopez will take his roster spot for the time being, with Raimel Tapia likely picking up the starts in Springer's absence.

The Blue Jays currently hold the third-best record in the American League. They'll look to further improve upon that 59-47 mark against the Twins.