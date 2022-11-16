Blue Jays, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Major Trade For All-Star Player

DETROIT, MI - JULY 16: A detailed view of a Toronto Blue Jays baseball hat and glove sitting on the dugout steps during the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 16, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers defeated the Blue Jays 6-5. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Fresh off their respective playoff runs in the 2022 MLB playoffs, the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners are making a major trade.

According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, Blue Jays are trading All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Mariners. In exchange, the Blue Jays will receive right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed starter Adam Macko.

Hernandez is the big-ticket player of the three though. He's a former All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger who earned All-MLB Second-Team honors in 2021.

The move might wind up being a mere rental unless the Mariners can sign the 30-year-old to an extension. He's set to hit free agency after the 2023 season.

New York Yankees fans in particular are probably rejoicing this move. Teoscar Hernandez gave them headaches for years, first with the Astros and then with the Blue Jays in the AL East.

Over the past three seasons, Hernandez has had a .283 batting average, a .333 on-base percentage and an .852 OPS. He's made 351 hits, scored 196 runs and hit 73 home runs in the last 324 regular season games played. Hernandez finished top 20 in the AL MVP voting in 2020 and 2021.

The Mariners just ended their decades-long playoff drought, so for the team to bring in a big-time bat like Hernandez, they're serious about making a run in 2023.

Will Teoscar Hernandez be a difference-maker for Seattle next season?

Who won the trade?