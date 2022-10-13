Bo Jackson Calls Out Biography: NFL World Reacts

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 06: Former Auburn Tigers player Bo Jackson on the field before the 2014 Vizio BCS National Championship Game at the Rose Bowl on January 6, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Bo Jackson hopped on Twitter this Thursday to share an important message with his fans regarding biographies.

Jackson wants fans to know that an unauthorized biography will not tell the fully story regarding his career.

If fans truly want to hear about Jackson's life, they'll need to hear it from the man himself.

"If someone releases an 'unauthorized biography,' it means they are using someone else to profit for themselves," Jackson tweeted. "Don’t be fooled into thinking this is a true representation. If you want to hear the real story, then wait for me to release it."

Most of Jackson's followers are applauding him for putting out this message.

"Can't say this enough," one fan said.

"Bo Jackson has spoken...nothing but facts," another fan wrote.

"Bo knows biographies," a third fan tweeted.

Jackson, 59, is considered one of the greatest athletes of all time. He played college football at Auburn, earning SEC Player of the Year and All-American honors.

Not only was Jackson a dominant force in the NFL, he was an All-Star in the MLB.

To this day, many fans believe Jackson is the best all-around athlete in sports history.