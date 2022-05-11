Bo Jackson Doesn't Pay Much Attention To Sports: Fans React

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 06: Former Auburn Tigers player Bo Jackson on the field before the 2014 Vizio BCS National Championship Game at the Rose Bowl on January 6, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

To many sports fans, Bo Jackson is arguably the greatest athlete of all-time.

Few athletes in history, if any, have been as good at two sports as Jackson was. The former Auburn Tigers standout was a phenomenal NFL running back and an MLB All-Star.

But while Jackson is one of the greatest athletes ever, he doesn't pay much attention to sports anymore.

On Wednesday, Jackson was asked about his thoughts on this year's Auburn football team. Jackson had a blunt response.

“I know about as much about what’s going on as a man on the moon," he told reporters.

It's always a bit jarring when legendary athletes admit they don't follow sports the same way fans do. However, Jackson is plenty busy with some other more important things.

"To clarify, Jackson said he doesn’t pay much attention to sports anymore. Says all that time now goes to 'being grandpa,'" Nathan King tweeted.

It's still a change for fans, though.

"That’s sad considering not too long ago, Bo was on the sidelines hyping the crowd & celebrating with the players," one fan wrote.

"'Bo knows' no mo," another fan added.

"Fans don’t care either. Program is stagnant, dry, and boring," one Auburn fan added on Twitter.

Many fans likely won't agree with that last remark, but the Tigers do need to make some progress in 2022.