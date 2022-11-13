Bo Nix Exits Oregon vs. Washington Thriller With Injury Late In Fourth Quarter

EUGENE, OR - SEPTEMBER 10: Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks passes the ball during the first half of the game against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Autzen Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images) Tom Hauck/Getty Images

This isn't what anyone wanted to see with Oregon's playoff hopes hanging in the balance.

Late in the fourth, Ducks quarterback Bo Nix was forced to leave the action with an apparent ankle injury.

Per 247's Matt Prehm, "Nix comes off the field with the help of trainers. This is a potential-game changing, season-changing injury if its season for Nix and Oregon. He's getting his ankle looked at."

Nix had the Ducks offense rolling prior to going down, completing 16-of-22 passes for 239 yards and three total touchdowns.

Here's video of the play Bo Nix was injured on.

The tackle definitely didn't look pretty:

Here's to hoping Bo's able to find a way back onto the field to keep his team alive in a 34-all game with just over three minutes to go.