Bo Nix’s Brother, Caleb, Announces His Commitment

Caleb Nix, the younger brother of former Auburn QB Bo Nix, has announced his commitment decision.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the younger Nix revealed that he’ll be heading to Clemson to play for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers program. He’ll be joining the team as a preferred walk-on.

“I am excited to accept a preferred walk-on offer to Clemson University! I am grateful to my savior Jesus Christ, my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me,” he wrote in a statement. “Thank you to Coach Swinney and Clemson University for giving me this opportunity.

“Go Tigers!”

Coming out of Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama, Caleb Nix is an unranked quarterback recruit in the 2022 class. Through his senior season this past year, he led Central to an Alabama 7A State Championship appearance.

Nix selected Clemson over scholarship offers from Austin Peay, Dartmouth, Louisiana-Monroe, Samford and Troy, per 247Sports. He’ll join a crowded QB room behind returning starter D.J. Uiagalelei and former three-star recruit Hunter Helms (who also joined the team as a preferred walk-on).

After three seasons at QB1 for Auburn, Caleb’s older brother, Bo, has transferred to Oregon for the 2022 season.