Bo Pelini Is Getting Roasted For LSU’s Performance Tonight

LSU is taking on Alabama on Saturday night, and it appears the Crimson Tide are still upset about the way things turned out in last year’s contest. That is bad news for the Tigers and, in particular, their defensive coordinator Bo Pelini.

Pelini, who is in the first year of his second stint with LSU, is getting crushed on social media for his team’s defensive performance on Saturday night. Alabama, through just one quarter, has scored three touchdowns and gained 182 yards of offense.

Quarterback Mac Jones is 8-of-8 for 109 yards and a touchdown. Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris has run the ball nine times for 73 yards. It’s all working for Alabama right now.

Pelini was hired this past January. Some LSU fans are hoping he doesn’t make it through the end of the year.

LMFAO @BoPelini pack your bags bih — Trade with tha Waves (@DribbLeLiKeMiKe) December 6, 2020

The story of LSU’s season is receivers running wide open on the defense. It happens over and over and over again. — Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) December 6, 2020

Roll tide what pic.twitter.com/iPfLFpxRNl — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 6, 2020

Bo Pelini needs to be fired NOW — Michael Shamburger (@mshamburger1) December 6, 2020

It’s been a tough year for LSU – especially considering how dominant the Tigers were a year ago with Joe Burrow at quarterback. LSU is just 3-4 heading into the Alabama game – quite likely to be 3-5 when it’s over.

Alabama, meanwhile, is right in the thick of the national title race, per usual. Alabama will be 9-0 with a win over LSU on Saturday night.

It’s early in the second quarter. You can catch the game on CBS.