Bo Pelini Still Mad About 2009 Big 12 Championship: Fans React

Some losses just stick with you.

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Bo Pelini is still mad about the controversial ending to the 2009 Big 12 Championship game that saw his team lose to the Texas Longhorns on a game-winning field goal.

Texas quarterback Colt McCoy rolled out to the right with less than five seconds remaining on the clock before throwing the ball away out of bounds. The final whistle was originally blown, but the officials ultimately put one second back on the clock.

The No. 3 Longhorns kicked a 46-yard goal to defeat the No. 21 Cornhuskers 13-12.

During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast, Pelini called this officiating a "screw job" and suggested that the Big 12 rigged the finish so Texas could make it to the National Championship game.

"They f---king lied. That was a screw job," he said. "They wanted Texas to go to the National Championship game. Let's face it. They wanted to make sure that a team from the Big 12 went.

"We won the game. The game was over."

The college football world took to Twitter to react to Pelini's comments.

"I’ll never stop being mad about this. I think that play changed the entire trajectory of our program," one Nebraska fan wrote.

"Love it, BO!! 100 percent a screw job," another added.

"We all know the truth. That game was over!" another said.

Texas ultimately fell to Alabama in the 2009 BCS National Championship game.