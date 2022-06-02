Bo Pelini Trending Following His Latest Media Appearances

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 05: Head coach Bo Pelini of the Youngstown State Penguins looks on in the first half against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the game at Heinz Field on September 5, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Bo Pelini hasn't been a major college football coach in a couple of years, but he's been trending on social media this week for his media appearances.

The former Nebraska Huskers head coach first went viral for his comments on the 2009 Big 12 Championship Game.

Pelini believes the Huskers were screwed by the referees when :01 was put back on the clock to give Texas time for a game-winning field goal.

Unsurprisingly, Texas fans weren't happy with that comment. Many Nebraska fans, though, believe the Pelini era could have been different if that game ended when Colt McCoy's pass hit out of bounds.

Pelini is clearly still bothered by his firing at Nebraska, though. He was fired several 9 and 10-win seasons.

Pelini has since reportedly made some brutally honest comments about Nebraska football.

Scott Frost will look to prove Pelini wrong this season.