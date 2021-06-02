Breaking: Bob Baffert Handed Significant Racing Punishment

Hours after reports revealed that Kentucky Derby Winner Medina Spirit failed a second drug test, Churchill Downs nailed the horse’s trainer Bob Baffert with a significant punishment.

According to a statement released by the racetrack, Baffert will be banned from entering horses at Churchill Downs for the next two years. No trainer “directly or indirectly employed” by the 68-year-old will be able to enter the Kentucky Derby during that span.

“Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) announced today the suspension of Bob Baffert for two years effective immediately through the conclusion of the 2023 Spring Meet at Churchill Downs Racetrack,” the statement read. “The suspension prohibits Baffert, or any trainer directly or indirectly employed by Bob Baffert Racing Stables, from entering horses in races or applying for stall occupancy at all CDI-owned racetracks.”

The punishment comes in the wake of Medina Spirit testing positive a second time for illegal levels of the steroid betamethasone. The horse first failed a test immediately after last month’s Kentucky Derby win.

Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen also released a statement about Baffert’s suspension, citing the trainer’s past record of “testing failures” as the reason for the racetrack’s strong stance.

“Reckless practices and substance violations that jeopardize the safety of our equine and human athletes or compromise the integrity of our sport are not acceptable and as a company we must take measures to demonstrate that they will not be tolerated,” Carstanjen said in the statement. “Mr. Baffert’s record of testing failures threatens public confidence in thoroughbred racing and the reputation of the Kentucky Derby. Given these repeated failures over the last year, including the increasingly extraordinary explanations, we firmly believe that asserting our rights to impose these measures is our duty and responsibility.”

Because today is not off the rails enough.. Churchill Downs just announced a 2-year suspension of Bob Baffert, effective immediately and through 2023. Cannot enter horse in any race in that period – which includes the next two Kentucky Derby. — Dana O'Neil😷 (@DanaONeilWriter) June 2, 2021

Following confirmation of the presence of betamethasone, a prohibited race-day substance, in Medina Spirit’s bloodstream on the day of the @KentuckyDerby, @ChurchillDowns Incorporated has suspended trainer Bob Baffert for two years. Full statement: https://t.co/EMMgbiJhEz pic.twitter.com/F1Td8ysCzq — Churchill Downs PR (@DerbyMedia) June 2, 2021

The historic racetrack added that Baffert’s suspension can be extended if there are “additional violations in any racing jurisdiction.”

Baffert has had historic success at Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby in the past, prior to this year’s antics. Horses that he trained have won seven times in the first leg of the Triple Crown and Medina Spirit would’ve been the eighth.

Although Baffert’s latest horse hasn’t officially been disqualified yet, the situation seems to be headed in that direction.

