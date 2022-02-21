Bob Baffert has officially been disciplined after he gave his horse Medina Spirit betamethasone in early May.

It’s a drug that is commonly used to treat pain and inflammation in horses but is illegal on race day in Kentucky for the Kentucky Derby.

Baffert has officially been suspended for 90 days and will be fined $7,500. Medina Spirit has also been disqualified from last year’s Kentucky Derby win.

KHRC announces in its ruling that Medina Spirit has been disqualified and all purse money forfeited from the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Bob Baffert suspended 90 days and fined $7,500. — Alicia Hughes (@AHughesTVG) February 21, 2022

Mandaloun, the horse that finished second, has now been awarded the race.

Big news! Medina Spirit has been disqualified from the 2021 Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert fined $7.5k and Mandaloun awarded the race… pic.twitter.com/xeBHLJpTY7 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) February 21, 2022

It didn’t take long for the sports world to throw some jokes at Baffert’s expense.

One fan compared it to the Russian Olympic team.

I guess Bob Baffert should have hired the Russian Olympic lawyers. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/sGCTzMN1Ed — Jeff (@JeffItUp) February 21, 2022

Barring a miracle in court, Bob Baffert isn't gonna be at Churchill Downs in 2022. Don't be surprised if owners with Derby dreams start transferring now or in the near future. — Jeffrey Byrnes (@jeffbyrnes96) February 21, 2022

Bob Baffert will now sent all of his eligible Derby horses to new barns, and they will all be trained by Roberto Raffbet. pic.twitter.com/OhrR4VOh3p — John (@Raps7) February 21, 2022

So Bob Baffert officially ruined the biggest day in racing. If there were a coach who was proven to fix the Super Bowl, the NFL wouldn't let him participate in another one. Just sayin'. — FDTerritory (@FDTerritory) February 21, 2022

Yep…that 7,500 $ fine will really teach #BobBaffert a lesson he will never forget …. https://t.co/YSohWDJ2mJ — Gabriel Morency (@sportsrage) February 21, 2022

An appeal is likely coming from Baffert as he hopes to participate in this year’s Kentucky Derby.

Medina Spirit won’t be in the race though as the horse sadly passed away in December. It had an apparent heart attack after working five furlongs at Santa Anita.