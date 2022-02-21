The Spun

Bob Baffert Punishment Announced: Sports World Reacts

Bob Baffert on NBC Sports.

Bob Baffert has officially been disciplined after he gave his horse Medina Spirit betamethasone in early May.

It’s a drug that is commonly used to treat pain and inflammation in horses but is illegal on race day in Kentucky for the Kentucky Derby.

Baffert has officially been suspended for 90 days and will be fined $7,500. Medina Spirit has also been disqualified from last year’s Kentucky Derby win.

Mandaloun, the horse that finished second, has now been awarded the race.

It didn’t take long for the sports world to throw some jokes at Baffert’s expense.

One fan compared it to the Russian Olympic team.

An appeal is likely coming from Baffert as he hopes to participate in this year’s Kentucky Derby.

Medina Spirit won’t be in the race though as the horse sadly passed away in December. It had an apparent heart attack after working five furlongs at Santa Anita.

