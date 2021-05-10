Bob Baffert Reacts To His Suspension From Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs announced an indefinite suspension for trainer Bob Baffert following his horse, Medina Spirit, testing positive for a banned substance following the win at the Kentucky Derby.

Sunday morning, news broke that Medina Spirit had tested positive for a banned substance about a week following the win at the Kentucky Derby. The horse reportedly tested positive for corticosteroid Betamethasone.

Baffert, arguably the most known trainer in the sport, refuted the positive test.

“It’s a complete injustice, and I’m going to fight it tooth and nail,” he said, per Horse Racing Nation.

Baffert has since been indefinitely suspended from Churchill Downs.

“It is our understanding that Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s post-race blood sample indicated a violation of the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s equine medication protocols,” Churchill Downs said in a news release. “The connections of Medina Spirit have the right to request a test of a split sample, and we understand they intend to do so.

“To be clear, if the findings are upheld, Medina Spirit’s results in the Kentucky Derby will be invalidated and Mandaloun will be declared the winner.”

Baffert was on Fox News on Monday morning to address what happened. He chalked up his suspension at Churchill Downs to “cancel culture.”

Baffert: My horse is a victim of cancel culture pic.twitter.com/PgWWtiidAI — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) May 10, 2021

Medina Spirit reportedly still plans to race in The Preakness this weekend and, potentially, The Belmont Stakes later this year. However, it’s possible the horse could be prevented from running pending the results of the drug tests.