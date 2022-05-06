Bob Baffert Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Kentucky Derby

DEL MAR, CA - JULY 28: Bob Baffert, trainer of 13th Triple Crown winner Justify, attends Justify's ceremonial parade for fans after being retired from racing at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on July 28, 2018 in Del Mar, California. Baffert said ankle inflammation was the reason for the colt's early retirement. Justify retired undefeated. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

No horse racing trainer has more wins at the Kentucky Derby than Bob Baffert. But he won't be getting a chance to extend that record this year.

Ahead of the Kentucky Derby tomorrow, Baffert has made it clear that he isn't done fighting against Churchill Downs. In an interview with ESPN's Marty Smith, Baffert said he hasn't gotten his "due process" relating to last year's controversy.

"I haven't had a chance to tell the story," Baffert said. "I've been waiting. We've been going through all the processes. I never got my due process with Churchill Downs."

At the 2021 Kentucky Derby, Baffert's Medina Spirit won the crossed the wire first and was initially credited with the win. But after Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone - a banned anti-inflammatory ointment - both of them were barred from competing in the Preakness or the Belmont Stakes. The win was later overturned and awarded to Mandaloun.

Baffert has vehemently denied using PEDs on any of his horses. He said he is determined to fight for Medina Spirit's legacy.

"Who would've thought an ointment - an ointment - took down the Kentucky Derby winner," Baffert said. "That's just not right. And that's something that we're going to, you know, we're gonna fight vigorously to save that horse's Kentucky Derby, because he... deserved the win."

Medina Spirit died during training this past December. Baffert said that his continued fight is to honor his late horse.

"I think the main thing is to save the legacy of Medina Spirit. That's what I'm fighting for," Baffert said. "And I want to fight for the sport. The legacy of the sport. The sport is a great sport. It's on the up and up. I think it's cleaner now than it ever has been.

Baffert has 14 wins at the three Triple Crown races. He famously turned American Pharoah and Justify into Triple Crown champions.

But it appears he has a long road back into the good graces of the horse racing world.