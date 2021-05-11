Bob Baffert Has Released A New Statement On Medina Spirit

After railing against “cancel culture” and positing the potential that a groomer, after ingesting cough syrup, peed in hay that his Kentucky Derby-winning horse Medina Spirit went on to eat, legendary trainer Bob Baffert has revealed new information on the situation surrounding his horse’s positive test for banned corticosteroid betamethasone. As it turns out, Medina Spirit received treatment involving a banned substance.

After the Derby, in which Medina Spirit was a surprise winner, the horse tested positive for betamethasone. Baffert, who now has seven Kentucky Derby winners under his belt pending the final decision on Medina Spirit, railed against the news for days after its release. He faces indefinite suspension from Churchill Downs.

Today he has shifted his tone. He says that the horse was prescribed an anti-fungal ointment called Otomax to treat dermatitis that had developed. On Monday, he was informed that the ointment contains betamethasone, the banned steroid.

“While we do not know definitively that this was the source of the alleged 21 picograms found in Medina Spirit’s post-race blood sample, and our investigation is continuing, I have been told by equine pharmacology experts that this could explain the test results,” Baffert said in a new statement, published by the Courier-Journal. “As such, I wanted to be forthright about this fact as soon as I learned of this information.”

BREAKING: Bob Baffert now says an ointment with betamethasone WAS USED on Medina Spirt up until the day before the Kentucky Derby. The horse won the derby. Read Baffert’s statement: https://t.co/POx6h5hhjS — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 11, 2021

“As I have stated, my investigation is continuing and we do not know for sure if this ointment was the cause of the test results, or if the test results are even accurate, as they have yet to be confirmed by the split sample. However, again, I have been told that a finding of a small amount, such as 21 picograms, could be consistent with application of this type of ointment. I intend to continue to investigate and I will continue to be transparent,” he continued.

As of today, Medina Spirit is still the 2021 Kentucky Derby winner, and alive for a run at the Triple Crown. Bob Baffert still plans to race the horse in the Preakness Stakes this Saturday.

The team awaits the results of the split sample, a second test. If that comes back positive for the banned substance, Baffert’s horse will be disqualified as the Kentucky Derby winner, and Mandaloun would take on the crown.

[Courier-Journal]