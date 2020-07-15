Horseracing Legend Bob Baffert Has Been Suspended

One of the most-iconic figures in horseracing has been suspended.

Bob Baffert, a horseracing Hall of Famer, has been suspended for 15 days by the by the Arkansas Racing Commission. The two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer was suspended after two of his horses tested positive for a banned substance.

The 67-year-old trainer will be appealing the suspension, he said.

“We’re just very disappointed because we thought we put on a very compelling defense that it was innocent contamination,” Baffert told The Associated Press. “We’re definitely going to appeal it.”

Two of Baffert’s horses, Charlatan and Gamine, reportedly each tested positive for lidocaine in two rounds of testing. The horses had won races at the Hot Springs, Arkansas track on May 2.

Baffert’s suspension, barring an appeal, will run from Aug. 1-15. His suspension is reportedly the result of a violation of Rule 1233, which “states that a trainer shall ultimately be responsible for the condition of any horse that is entered regardless of the acts of any third parties,” according to the Associated Press.

The legendary trainer is one of the biggest figures in the sport.

Baffert’s horses have won five Kentucky Derbies, seven Preakness Stakes, three Belmont Stakes and three Kentucky Oaks.