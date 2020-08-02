Bob Costas Uses 1 Word To Describe 2020 College Football Season

Iconic sports broadcaster Bob Costas has used one word to describe the idea of college football being played this fall.

The 2020 college football season is in serious doubt. Every major conference is going with a conference-only schedule for the fall, but even that might not be enough. The season could still be delayed or outright canceled.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum remains optimistic, though.

“I think the decision is, we’ll keep playing until we’re told we can’t,” Finebaum said on WJOX, per 247Sports. “Right now, now one has said that. Quite frankly, I think the season would start today if it had to. After all this teeth-mashing and everything that has been said, I haven’t heard much from anyone to indicate that they’re not planning on playing.

“To call the season off now, I don’t think, is really very brilliant. Because you don’t know what the world looks like in six weeks. I think they all have to gamble that it gets better. And if it doesn’t, they’ll deal with it.”

Costas, though, thinks the idea of college football being played is “unconscionable.”

Bob Costas just called the idea of college football this year "unconscionable" — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) July 31, 2020

That might be a bit dramatic, but it is difficult to imagine college football being played when a sport like baseball is having so much trouble.

Regardless, the 2020 college football season is scheduled to begin in September. We’ll see if that changes in August.