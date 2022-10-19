Bob Costas Has A Brutally Honest Message For Critical Fans

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 16: Bob Costas of NBC Sports talk before the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Bob Costas has been a hot topic of debate throughout the MLB playoffs.

Costas was the play-by-play announcer for the Yankees-Guardians ALDS series and a lot of fans and media members didn't like the way he was calling it. In fact, some people thought he was biased toward the Yankees.

He spoke about that on Tuesday morning and rejected that notion pretty harshly.

"I don't want to be harsh, I understand where it comes from, but to be concise, it's idiocy," Costas said, via Audacy. "There are people in New York who think we're somehow being unfair to the Yankees."

Costas called the entire series for TBS before it ended with a 5-1 win for the Yankees on Tuesday night.

He's now done doing play-by-play for the rest of the MLB postseason but will still be on the TBS Pregame Show with Curtis Granderson, Pedro Martinez, and Jimmy Rollins.

The ALCS between the Yankees and the Astros is set to get underway on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.