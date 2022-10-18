Bob Costas Made Embarrassing Error On Air During Yankees-Guardians

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 16: Bob Costas of NBC Sports talk before the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Bob Costas has been the subject of plenty of criticism during his first full MLB playoff series in 22 years.

At one point during the broadcast of Game 5 between the Guardians and Yankees, Costas mysteriously seemed to say that New York didn't win the World Series in 2009.

In fact, that's the last time they did win it all.

The veteran sportscaster apologized for the gaffe after the break, but it didn't stop social media from coming after him for the mistake:

"Did Bob Costas just say the Yankees didn't win the World Series in 2009?" asked Bryan Hoch.

"So Bob Costas doesn’t know the Yankees won the World Series in 2009," tweeted Eric Hubbs.

"Bob Costas just said the Yankees haven’t won a World Series since they three-peated in 2000 … congrats to the Phillies who have apparently retroactively won the 2009 WS against the Yankees," said Cubs beat writer Meghan Montemurro.

"Costas is now going to spend the rest of the game trying to prove he knows everything there is to know about the 2009 World Series," commented Art Stapleton.

Not the best return for the 28-time Emmy Award winner.