MLB Fans React To Bob Costas' Performance Tonight

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 11: Sunday Night Football commentator Bob Costas sits on set before the NFL game between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on September 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. New England won 23-21. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, Bob Costas was one the call as the New York Yankees took on the Cleveland Guardians.

No play-by-play announcer in sports is unanimously liked by fans and most tend to divide fans altogether. However, Costas is especially divisive for the way he calls the game.

A smooth and somewhat unenthusiastic delivery leaves fans feeling either relaxed to needing more from the call. That was on full display tonight and fans couldn't agree on whether they liked it or not.

"Bob Costas calling baseball might be the most soothing thing I’ve ever heard," Browns reporter Ben Axelrod said.

"Bob Costas on the call always makes it feel like im watching a historical event," said another.

"I actually like Costas but it’s funny how he’s clearly dying to be a Scully-like figure spinning in threads of trivia while weaving a nine inning tapestry but instead sounds like the sports trivia scold who hates you for not knowing the backup 2B for the 1932 Cleveland Ironfrogs," said a third.

What do you think of Costas so far tonight?