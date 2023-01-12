Bob Huggins Fires Longtime Assistant Coach

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 13: Head coach Bob Huggins of the West Virginia Mountaineers coaches from the bench during the first round game of the Big 12 Basketball Tournament against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Sprint Center on March 13, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Bob Huggins and the West Virginia basketball program have fired longtime associate head coach Larry Harrison.

Harrison spent 16 years with Huggins at West Virginia, and 24 years total dating back to their time together with Cincinnati.

“I want to thank Larry for his years of service to Mountaineer basketball, and I wish him well in his future endeavors,” Huggins said in an official press release from the university.

The Mountaineers are 10-6 to start the 2022-23 season. The exact reasoning behind Harrison's firing is still unknown, per team insider Mike J. Asti.

Harrison helped his teams to 16 total NCAA Tournaments during his decades-long coaching tenure. He was a part of Huggins' Cincinnati staff when the team went to the Final Four in 1992, and part of the West Virginia staff when they won a Big East title and went to the Final Four in 2010.

A search for Harrison's replacement will begin immediately. Stay tuned for any further details about this developing situation.