NBA Announcer Suffers Medical Emergency On The Air

Atlanta Hawks play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun appeared to suffer a medical episode prior to Monday night's home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The veteran sport broadcaster was live on camera with his partner Dominique Williams when the episode occurred.

Video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

Warning: It's disturbing.

Fans and analysts from around the sports world took to Twitter to express their concern for Rathbun.

"Man, huge prayers for my man Bob Rathbun. He's not only a great sportscaster but a wonderful human being! I hope he heals up and is ok," one wrote.

"Prayers for Bob Rathbun. Really hope he is ok," another said.

"I hope Bob Rathbun is okay. I can’t believe that happened live," another wrote.

Rathbun is an Emmy Award-winning broadcaster and has been the voice of the Atlanta Hawks since 1996.

Our thoughts are with Rathbun and we wish him a speedy recovery.