Bob Stoops Has Honest Admission About Florida Job Opening

With the firing of Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen earlier this week, yet another big-time college football job has opened its doors for some new candidates.

Among the rumored names swirling around the vacant opportunity in Gainesville is Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops. But when asked about the possibility of his return to the sideline, the retired coach gave a clear answer.

“I love what I’m doing with TV…I enjoy watching my son play, and the Sooners…I’m not looking to get in to that [job],” Stoops said, per Matt Ravis of The Sports Animal.

Stoops later added that the Florida head coaching job is “one of the best out there” and that he has “great memories” from his time as the Gators’ associate head coach/defensive coordinator from 1996-98.

Since his retirement from the Sooners’ program in 2016, Stoops has taken a broadcasting job with Fox Sports. Prior to the 2021 season, the college football Hall of Famer accepted a role with Fox Sports’ pregame show BIG NOON KICKOFF alongside Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and host Rob Stone.

One of Stoops’ sons, Drake, currently plays wide receiver for his former Oklahoma squad.

With Bob Stoops seemingly out of the question, the Gators’ struggling program will have to look elsewhere for its next head coach.