Bob Stoops Has Honest Admission On Future Of Oklahoma Football

Oklahoma interim head coach Bob Stoops was just as stunned as everyone else was when Lincoln Riley left to go to USC.

Riley informed the school last Sunday that he was taking the job with the Trojans after spending five years with the Sooners. It also came a day after Riley shot down the rumor that he was going to LSU.

Stoops appeared on FOX’s Big Ten Championship pregame show to share when he found out about the news and how he thinks this will impact the future of the program.

“That Sunday morning,” Stoops said. “I was out on the golf course and I had to put my cleats up real quick and hustle back to the office. Truth be told, I wish Lincoln Riley all the best. I hope he does really well at SC. He’s a friend of mine. That being said, in 2017, he took over a program that was 11-2 and ranked number five in the country. Whoever comes to OU right now and plays in 2022, they’re going to play with a really good football program that’s 10-2, maybe 11-2 after a bowl game. Who’s to say that some new fresh ideas don’t improve the team?”

What's the impact of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC?@CoachBobStoops and the rest of the #BigNoonKickoff crew give their takes (Sponsored by @Allstate #AllstateGoodHands) pic.twitter.com/ZAb75BHM5C — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2021

Stoops will be coaching only Oklahoma’s bowl game for this season after coaching the program for 18 seasons.

He originally finished with a 190-48 record and won the National Championship with the Sooners in 2000.

The search to get a replacement for Riley is well underway.