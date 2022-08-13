Bob Stoops Has Message For Oklahoma Fans Before 2022 Season

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 02: Head coach Bob Stoops of the Oklahoma Sooners looks on against the Auburn Tigers during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Bob Stoops made a stop in Norman ahead of the kickoff the college football season and he's like what he's seeing from his former football program.

Good to be back in The Palace watching the Sooners get after it. Some good football out here ... Come out loud [September 3] Boomer!

Oklahoma kicks the college football year off with a tune-up against UTEP.

It'll give fans their first look at the Sooners post-Lincoln Riley, who made the move to USC at the end of last season.

Longtime Clemson assistant Brent Venables takes over as he tries to reshape OU in his image. When Gaylord-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium gets to rocking, the Sooners boast one of the most intimidating environments in the land.