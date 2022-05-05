Bob Stoops Makes His Opinion On The NCAA Very Clear

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 09: Head coach Bob Stoops of the Dallas Renegades stands on the field during warm ups before the XFL game against the St. Louis Battlehawks on February 09, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Add Bob Stoops to the growing list of those furious with the NCAA over the Name, Image and Likeness rules.

NIL, in its purest form, is a great idea. However, it's ultimately transformed into all-out bidding wars for top players.

It's also enticed student-athletes, who are currently in good situations, to consider leaving for better NIL offers.

Stoops thinks the NCAA has failed, once again.

"The bottom line, be careful what you wish for," he said during an interview on "The Rush" podcast, via Fox News. "It’s totally different than what we’ve been used to. My opinion, we need a new leadership group. The NCAA and the way it’s been has really failed overall. Who goes by rules anymore and how they enforce it just seems so ambiguous. Look at Oklahoma State and their basketball program and what happened to them, brutal and just so wrong and so late. And then other teams, nothing happens to them.

"I’m not pointing fingers at anyone, it happens in football too. I’ve been very disillusioned for a long, long time on the NCAA. Just through my football years and how they enforce things or don’t."

A possible solution? Stoops thinks it might be time for Power Five teams to break away from the NCAA and form a league of its own.

It's worth considering at this point. College football, as we previously knew it, is gone.