Bob Stoops Predicts When Nick Saban Will Retire

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 02: Head coach Bob Stoops of Oklahoma Sooners shakes hands with Nick Saban head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide prior to the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 2, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban will be turning 72 years old during the 2023 college football season. So how many more years in the game does Saban have left?

In an interview with On3 Sports, former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops weighed in on Saban's near-30-year run as a head coach between college and the NFL. He said that he simply doesn't see Saban retiring anytime soon

“I mean, you know, Coach Saban, Nick has been a family friend for a long time... He knew my father as an assistant high school coach. Anyway, yeah, I could see (Saban still coaching), I don’t see him going away anytime soon. So, good for him. You know, Coach Saban does an incredible job. He loves the game. He obviously loves what he does and more power to him," Stoops said, via Saturday Down South.

“I applaud him and of course, he’s a great coach but again for me, he’s been a great family friend for a great number of years. Anyway, it goes — like I said, it goes way back to my father as a high school coach and my uncle, a high school coach that he was very good friends with.”

Nick Saban has been Alabama's head coach since 2007 and has led them to 15 straight top 10 finishes to go with six national titles.

Saban himself has said that he doesn't plan on even considering retirement until he finds he doesn't enjoy the process of recruiting anymore.

There's a solid chance that Saban will be continuing to ply his trade at the highest possible level for another five to ten years - at least.

What age do you think Saban will be when he retires?