Bob Stoops Reacts To Cale Gundy's Shocking Resignation

After 23 years on Oklahoma's sideline, Sooners assistant Cale Gundy stepped down Sunday night for using a "shameful and hurtful" word during a team film session.

The next day, the man who gave Gundy his start in coaching, Bob Stoops, shared his feelings on the shocking resignation.

Tweeting, "It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this. I’ve worked along side Cale for 23 years and know him to be a man of character and a person that loves and cares for his players as well as OU. Thank you Cale for all the hard work you poured into our program, it will be remembered!"

Stoops wasn't the only member of the Sooners family to publicly come to Gundy's defense.

Former Oklahoma star Joe Mixon also released a lengthy statement vouching for the coach's character. Saying he will be "extremely disappointed" with the school if Gundy is not allowed to continue at Oklahoma.

An OU lifer, Gundy played QB for the Sooners from 1990-1993 before joining Stoops' inaugural coaching staff in 1999. He'd go on to spend 16 years as the program's running backs coach before shifting to receivers for the last seven.