Bob Stoops Reveals If He's Been "Close" To College Football Comeback

NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 24: Head Coach Bob Stoops of the Oklahoma Sooners shakes hands after the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys November 24, 2012 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 51-48 in overtime. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

After briefly returning to his beloved Oklahoma Sooners last season to serve as their interim head coach for Alamo Bowl, Bob Stoops showed that he can still coach effectively at a high level even with limited time.

But was Stoops' cameo appearance on the sidelines last year a sign that he's willing to return to coaching college on a full-time basis? He answered that very question this week.

Appearing on KTCK-FM in Dallas yesterday, Stoops said he "hasn't been close" to coming back to the game. He said that, while he does miss the game, he's happy in retirement and was serious when he said he was happy to leave.

“To say I didn’t miss it would be totally wrong. I missed it terribly, especially the first couple of years, but I knew I would so that didn’t surprise me,” Stoops said via FootballScoop.

“I have been asked more than a few times, but no I haven’t been close to coming back. If I thought I was ever going to do that I wouldn’t have left in the first place. I was in a great situation with great people to work with, and it was just my time. When I left, no one believed me. I just wanted my own time and space. Everyone thought there’s a smoking gun or there’s health issues. Here we are six years later and everyone realizes I was telling the truth.”

Bob Stoops was the head coach in Oklahoma from 1999 to 2016, winning a national title in 2000 and 10 Big 12 titles during his tenure.

Stoops returned to coaching in 2020 as head coach and GM of the XFL's Dallas Renegades during their short-lived season.

When Lincoln Riley departed following the 2021 college football regular season, Stoops filled in as interim head coach for their Alamo Bowl game against Oregon.

But it doesn't look like he's going to make a habit out of that moving forward.