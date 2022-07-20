Bobby Bonilla Is Reportedly Auctioning Off Notable Memorabilia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view during ceremonies honoring the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks prior to a game between between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees at Citi Field on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Former MLB All-Star Bobby Bonilla has remained relevant in the sports world despite not playing a game of baseball since 2001.

Every year, fans from around the sports world celebrate "Bobby Bonilla Day" on July 1 — the annual date on which he's paid $1.2 million in deferred money from the New York Mets.

Bonilla is now looking to make even more profit off this famously lucrative deal.

The 1991 New York contract signed by Bonilla is now on sale for a starting bid of $10,000 on Goldin.co. Purchase of this item also includes an NFT and the rights to experience the annual holiday with Bonilla himself in 2023.

Here's the full description of the product on Goldin.co:

Former Major League outfielder Bobby Bonilla enjoyed a productive career with the Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles, Florida Marlins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and St. Louis Cardinals, where he was a six-time All-Star, a three-time recipient of the Silver Slugger Award, and a World Series Champion in 1997. Following his release from the New York Mets in 1999, he and his agent worked out a deferral of his $5.9 salary that was still owed to him, where starting in 2011, he would be annually paid $1.19 million every July 1 until 2035. As such, "Bobby Bonilla Day" was born. Presented is a "Bobby Bonilla Day" experience, which is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to spend the day with the one and only Bobby Bonilla. The winner will get Bonilla's copy of the iconic 6-page "Deferred Compensation Agreement" that was signed by Bonilla and Joe McIlvaine, who was the Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations of the New York Mets when this agreement was executed. This contract has been authenticated by Beckett Authentication, who is issuing a LOA. The winner will also go to breakfast with him, head to Citi Field for a New York Mets game, where you will watch batting practice on the field with Bobby, and enjoy the game with him, and cap off your day with dinner. This will all take place at a future date in 2023.

The winner of the auction will also receive:

A 30-minute Zoom call with Bobby Bonilla

A 30-minute Zoom call with Dennis Gilbert (the agent who brokered Bonilla's deferment deal)

A signed baseball from Bobby Bonilla's personal collection

A game-used bat from Bobby Bonilla’s personal collection

Bobby Bonilla NFT.

How much would you pay for this unique item/experience?