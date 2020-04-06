The Spun

A Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver passed away on Sunday afternoon.

Bobby Mitchell, who spent a decade in the NFL playing for the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins, has died.

The halfback/flanker/wide receiver was a five-time All-Pro. He led the NFL in receptions in 1962 and twice led the league in receiving yards.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio confirmed Mitchell’s passing. He was 84 years old.

Mitchell, who played collegiately at Illinois, was a 7th round pick in the 1958 NFL Draft by the Browns. He played in Cleveland from 1958-61 before getting traded to Washington.

The former Browns halfback became a Hall of Fame wide receiver during his time with the Redskins. He played in Washington until 1968.

Mitchell then worked in the Redskins front office from 1969-2002.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends. May he rest in peace.

