Bobby Portis Reportedly Makes Decision On Bucks' Future

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - FEBRUARY 26: Bobby Portis #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after hitting a three point shot during the second half of a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum on February 26, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is set to hit free agency.

On Wednesday, Portis' agent informed ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the 27-year-old big man will turn down his $4.6 million player option with the team and enter the open market.

A key piece of the Bucks 2021 title run, Portis found a home in Milwaukee's frontcourt rotation and was a difference-maker in many games with his high-energy play on both sides of the ball.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake L. Fischer, Portis is "destined" to re-up with the Bucks on a four-year contract worth close to $40 million.

After winning the championship, Portis returned to Milwaukee on a two-year deal worth close to $9 million, which he likely could've outdone had he decided to go elsewhere.

"Bobby Buckets" was once again huge for the Bucks this past season, getting increased playing time due to Brook Lopez's back injury. He answered the bell by averaging over 14 PPG to go along with nine rebounds and nearly a block per game; while also stretching the floor by shooting the 3 at a 39% clip.

It would be surprising if Portis didn't have other suitors, but it doesn't seem like either side is ready to part ways.