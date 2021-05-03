Legendary Race Car Driver Has Passed Away At 87

A legendary figure in the race car community has passed away.

Bobby Unser, a three-time Indy 500 champion, died of natural causes on Sunday evening. He was 87 years old.

Associated Press reporter Jenna Fryer confirmed the news via Unser’s family.

“The family of Bobby Unser says he passed away last night of natural causes at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico of natural causes. He was 87,” she reported on Monday morning.

Unser, a Colorado Springs native, won the Indianapolis 500 in 1968, 1975 and 1981. He was the United States Auto Club champion in 1968 and 1974.

The legendary race car driver also competed in Formula 1 and NASCAR.

He will be missed deeply by the racing community.

The motorsports world has lost an all-time great. Three-time Indianapolis 500 champion Bobby Unser has died at the age of 87. pic.twitter.com/R5P5FMqaOo — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 3, 2021

“The 1st to win the “500” in 3 different decades, while finishing last in his 1st start and 1st in his last start. One of racing’s most colorful, charismatic and engaging personalities. God Speed to Indy’s favorite Uncle. Bobby Unser. Legend,” Jake Query tweeted.

The 1st to win the “500” in 3 different decades, while finishing last in his 1st start and 1st in his last start.

One of racing’s most colorful, charismatic and engaging personalities. God Speed to Indy’s favorite Uncle.

Bobby Unser. Legend. pic.twitter.com/kxKL880Z5w — Jake Query (@jakequery) May 3, 2021

Our thoughts are with Unser’s friends and family during this difficult time.

RIP to one of my favorites! Per his family, three-time #Indy500 winner Bobby Unser has died at age 87. Great driver, great broadcaster, and one of the most hilarious humans ever. He’ll be missed 🏁 @lisaunser pic.twitter.com/A45ieKBXC3 — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) May 3, 2021

Rest in peace, Bobby.