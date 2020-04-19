Legendary College Baseball Coach Died On Friday

One of the most-beloved coaches in the history of college baseball passed away on Friday.

Bobby Winkles, the former manager of Arizona State’s baseball team, died on Friday. He was 90 years of age.

The former Sun Devils’ manager is one of the winningest coaches in the history of the sport. Winkles went 524-173 in 13 years in Tempe, Arizona. He won three national championships in 1965, 1967 and 1969. Twice he was named the NCAA Coach of the Year.

Winkles was one of the first members of the College Baseball Hall of Fame. He coached iconic players like Reggie Jackson, Rick Monday, Sal Bando, Larry Gura and Gary Gentry.

Arizona State was built into one of the nation’s premier college baseball programs because of Winkles. He will be missed greatly.

Sad to hear of the passing of former ASU Baseball coach Bobby Winkles. He laid the foundation for one of the premier programs in college baseball history and led the Sun Devils to the first three of their five all-time national championships. May he RIP. — Tim Healey (@TimHealeyASU) April 18, 2020

Winkles later managed four seasons in the MLB. He led the California Angeles and Oakland Athletics from 1973-78.

Arizona State retired his No. 1 jersey in 1972 and named its field after him in 2001.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends. May he rest in peace.