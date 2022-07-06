Body Found Outside SoFi Stadium: NFL World Reacts

Los Angeles authorities reportedly found a body in the lake outside of Inglewood's SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, per ABC7 Los Angeles.

A search began around 6 a.m. local time this morning after someone spotted the body in the water.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this disturbing news coming from the home stadium of the Rams and Chargers.

"Man what in the Criminal Minds is goin on," one fan wrote.

"This is wild," another said.

L.A. County sheriff's deputies and Inglewood police responded to the scene, per ABC7. A dive team was called in to search the water.

Authorities didn't reveal a cause of death or any details regarding the discovery.

The SoFi Stadium lake is part of a recycled water project that serves as an irrigation system for the surrounding parks. The lake is about 15 feet deep.

SoFi Stadium, which opened in 2020, served as the site of this year's Super Bowl.