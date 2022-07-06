Body Pulled From Man-Made Lake Next To NFL Stadium

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 18: The LA Bowl logo painted on the field during the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Utah State Aggies on December 18, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A body was pulled from the man-made lake adjacent to SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers and recent host site for Super Bowl LVI.

According to the LA Times, the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call at 6 a.m. local time this morning about a man going into the man-made lake and not coming out. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that a dive team assisted the Inglewood Police Department with the recovery.

Security footage would show that the man jumped into the lake. His body was not recovered until 11 a.m. local time.

Per the report, the victim has yet to be identified.

SoFi Stadium first opened its doors in September 2020, nearly four years after breaking ground. It cost an estimated $5-6 billion to construct and was built to seat between 70,000 and 100,000 fans depending on the event.

In addition to being the home of the Rams and the Chargers, SoFi Stadium is the home of the LA Giltinis of Major League Rugby. The stadium has hosted soccer friendlies and will be a venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

SoFi Stadium will also serve as the venue for next year's WrestleMania 39, the 2028 Summer Olympics, the 2031 Rugby World Cup and the 2031 Women's Rugby World Cup.

The stadium has also hosted major concerts with such iconic artists as Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Beck.